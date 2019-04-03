FY2019 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc Raised by Oppenheimer (ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $6.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.

