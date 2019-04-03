Future (FUTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their target price on Future from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 785 ($10.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

LON FUTR opened at GBX 770 ($10.06) on Monday. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 316.46 ($4.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.29 million and a PE ratio of 163.83.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick purchased 5,425 shares of Future stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80) per share, for a total transaction of £40,687.50 ($53,165.43).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

