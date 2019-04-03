Futu (FHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.62 price target on the stock.

FHL traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,968. Futu has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

