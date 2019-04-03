Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 470985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target (down previously from $9.75) on shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Telecommunications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSNN. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 50,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Telecommunications International Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSNN)

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

