FUNCoin (FUNC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One FUNCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FUNCoin has a total market cap of $36,554.00 and $0.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.79 or 0.02496453 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000406 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00018003 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FUNCoin is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official website is www.funcoin.io . FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto

FUNCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

