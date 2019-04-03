Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. 258,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,874. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $56.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1848 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

