Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 3,781 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,461,000 after purchasing an additional 264,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,461,000 after purchasing an additional 264,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,634,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,183,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,557,000 after buying an additional 47,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,844,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,483,000 after purchasing an additional 477,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

KMB stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.62. 557,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $97.10 and a 1 year high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

