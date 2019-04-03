Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in National Grid plc (NGG)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 106.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. 584,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.44. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of National Grid from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in National Grid plc (NGG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/fulton-bank-n-a-decreases-holdings-in-national-grid-plc-ngg.html.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.