Fujitsu (FJTSY) & Melco International Development (MDEVF) Head-To-Head Survey

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Melco International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 4.19% 13.34% 5.40% Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Melco International Development does not pay a dividend. Fujitsu pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fujitsu and Melco International Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 1 1 0 2.50 Melco International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fujitsu and Melco International Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $37.01 billion 0.40 $1.52 billion $1.43 10.07 Melco International Development $5.28 billion 0.72 $60.83 million N/A N/A

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Melco International Development.

Volatility and Risk

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco International Development has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fujitsu beats Melco International Development on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business networks and Internet/mobile content distribution; system support services, including maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The company's Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones, as well as navigation systems and mobile communication equipment. Its Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides SAP infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves retail, automotive, manufacturing, financial, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors. The company operates in the Americas, Oceania, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Japan, India, and rest of Asia. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Cyprus. It operates through two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It is also involved in the integrated entertainment resort development and related operations; provision of financing services; leasing of electronic gaming machines; development and operation of social gaming platforms; property investment and restaurant operation activities; and development, construction, equipment ownership, and supervision of an integrated casino resorts. In addition, the company enrages in the slot machine participation and catering businesses. Further, it provides services and solutions for distribution of lottery products, as well as trades in lottery terminals and parts. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

