Frontline (FRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Get Frontline alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Frontline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Frontline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of FRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 197,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,072. Frontline has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Frontline by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,489 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 38,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Frontline by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.