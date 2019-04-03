Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) PT Set at €97.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €78.89 ($91.74).

Shares of FRA FRA opened at €68.86 ($80.07) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

