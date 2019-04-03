Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.75

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 3301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Boenning Scattergood set a $30.00 price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

In other news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $82,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $164,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $22,547,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $20,596,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 438,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

