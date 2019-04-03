Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Forum Energy Technologies reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Shares of FET opened at $5.28 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $586.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

