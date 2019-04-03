Forty Seven (FTSV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTSV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forty Seven from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $17.66 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ FTSV opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Forty Seven has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $500.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forty Seven will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $624,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,348.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forty Seven by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 399,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forty Seven by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 572,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 338,489 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter worth about $6,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Forty Seven by 51.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 117,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Forty Seven by 144.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 171,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 101,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

