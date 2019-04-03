Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,452,192 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $356,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.62.

Shares of GS opened at $197.50 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $262.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

