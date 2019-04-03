Fmr LLC Has $406.60 Million Stake in B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,121,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,366,412 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 13.99% of B2Gold worth $406,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,092,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 671,458 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,124,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,476 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,157,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,696,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 671,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $954,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.38 million.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

