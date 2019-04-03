Fmr LLC Has $385.06 Million Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 246.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,418,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719,358 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $385,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 966.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wellington Shields raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 13,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $2,687,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $294,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $130.79 and a 1-year high of $219.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fmr LLC Has $385.06 Million Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/fmr-llc-has-385-06-million-position-in-zebra-technologies-zbra.html.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.