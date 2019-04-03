Fitbit Inc (FIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) to report sales of $259.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.40 million. Fitbit reported sales of $247.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Fitbit’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Fitbit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Fitbit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Shares of FIT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,536. Fitbit has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,306.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $185,550. Corporate insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fitbit by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,530,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after buying an additional 2,621,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fitbit by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,805,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 2,211,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Fitbit by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,805,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 2,211,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth $10,555,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fitbit by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,205,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after buying an additional 1,544,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

