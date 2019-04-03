First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) Holdings Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $923,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,166.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

