First Trust Advisors LP Has $378,000 Stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRM. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Gentherm by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gentherm by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.27. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $253.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

