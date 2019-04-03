First Trust Advisors LP Has $343,000 Position in Bridgepoint Education Inc (BPI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bridgepoint Education were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bridgepoint Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgepoint Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bridgepoint Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bridgepoint Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th.

Bridgepoint Education stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bridgepoint Education Inc has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $94.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgepoint Education Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgepoint Education news, Director Robert D. Hartman sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,442.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,452.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

