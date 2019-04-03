First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NIQ)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 202,875 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

