First Quantum Minerals (FM) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.22.

TSE:FM traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.55. 1,520,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.45 and a 52 week high of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.33134938287009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

