First Hawaiian Bank Sells 592 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,857,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,777,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,922,000 after acquiring an additional 58,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,330,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,263,000 after acquiring an additional 95,668 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,935,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,926,000 after acquiring an additional 120,232 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $113.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

