First Hawaiian Bank Sells 5,247 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 529,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,850,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,436,000 after buying an additional 495,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

