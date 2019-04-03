First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $2,331,790.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $4,575,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,670 shares of company stock worth $10,690,761 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

