First Data Corp (FDC) Holdings Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Data were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Data by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,387,000 after buying an additional 7,465,388 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in First Data by 3,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,747,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,302 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Data by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,203,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Data by 55.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,211,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Data by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,739,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,915 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Data alerts:

NYSE FDC opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. First Data Corp has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.28.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. First Data had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, December 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of First Data from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First Data from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $5,264,274.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,324,235 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,474.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ivo M. Distelbrink sold 20,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $507,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,531.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,384 shares of company stock worth $9,680,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Data Corp (FDC) Holdings Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/first-data-corp-fdc-holdings-decreased-by-first-allied-advisory-services-inc.html.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.