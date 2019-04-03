Financial Survey: Ferguson (FERGD) & GrowGeneration (GRWG)

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGD) and GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ferguson and GrowGeneration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson N/A N/A N/A GrowGeneration -17.50% -20.21% -15.79%

This is a summary of current ratings for Ferguson and GrowGeneration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 0 0 0 0 N/A GrowGeneration 0 0 1 0 3.00

GrowGeneration has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%.

Dividends

Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share. GrowGeneration does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Ferguson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferguson and GrowGeneration’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GrowGeneration $14.36 million 5.96 -$2.54 million ($0.18) -16.72

Ferguson has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GrowGeneration.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related water management products, as well as offers related services, such as water line tapping and pipe fusion services. In addition, it distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment to specialist contractors primarily in the residential and commercial markets for repair and replacement; and PVF products to industrial customers. Further, the company fabricates and supplies fire protection systems primarily to commercial contractors for new construction projects, as well as offers products, services, and solutions to enable maintenance of facilities across various RMI markets. Additionally, it offers supply chain management solutions for PVF and maintenance, repair, and operations. The company sells its home improvement products directly to consumers, as well as through a network of online stores. It operates its B2B business primarily under the Ferguson brand; and B2C business under the Build.com brand. The company provides products and services for maintenance of multi-family properties, government agencies, hospitality, education, healthcare, and other facilities. It operates a network of 2,310 branches and 22 distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Wolseley plc and changed its name to Ferguson plc in July 2017. Ferguson plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 13 retail hydroponic/gardening stores, including 8 stores located in Colorado, 2 stores in California, 2 stores in Nevada, and 1 store in Washington. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

