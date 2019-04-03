Financial Comparison: Winland (WELX) and Cognex (CGNX)

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) and Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Winland and Cognex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognex 1 5 5 0 2.36

Cognex has a consensus price target of $48.91, indicating a potential downside of 8.17%. Given Cognex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognex is more favorable than Winland.

Dividends

Cognex pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Winland does not pay a dividend. Cognex pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cognex has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Cognex shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Winland shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Cognex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Winland and Cognex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cognex $806.34 million 11.32 $219.26 million $1.24 42.95

Cognex has higher revenue and earnings than Winland.

Volatility & Risk

Winland has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognex has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Winland and Cognex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winland N/A N/A N/A Cognex 27.19% 19.75% 17.00%

Summary

Cognex beats Winland on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for healthcare, pharmaceutical, foodservice, and manufacturing industries, as well as for research facilities. Winland Holdings Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. The company offers VisionPro software, a suite of patented vision tools for advanced programming; Cognex Designer that allows customers to build vision applications with a graphical flowchart-based programming environment; and Cognex ViDi, a deep learning-based image analysis software. It also provides general-purpose vision systems for vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; and vision sensors for vision applications, such as checking the presence and size of parts comprising In-Sight product line of vision systems and a range of 3D vision systems. In addition, the company offers ID products comprising DataMan image-based barcode readers and barcode verifiers, as well as vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications. It sells its products to customers in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, and semiconductor and electronics capital equipment markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and integrators. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

