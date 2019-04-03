Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 792 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $185.81 on Wednesday. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.57, for a total transaction of $94,961.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,253.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/financial-advocates-investment-management-sells-792-shares-of-raytheon-rtn.html.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.