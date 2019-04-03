Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,313,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 537,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,089,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

