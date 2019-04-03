Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.
NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,313,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 537,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,089,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
