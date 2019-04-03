Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,624 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.11% of CVS Health worth $73,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 9,600 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares valued at $27,326,012. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/fiera-capital-corp-reduces-position-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.