Fielmann AG (FIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.21 ($70.01).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIE. Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($58.72) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

FRA:FIE traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €61.65 ($71.69). 25,814 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fielmann has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

