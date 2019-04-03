Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Position Trimmed by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.96.

NYSE:FIS opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $93.71 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 34,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,656,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $17,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,140,913.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,842 shares of company stock worth $30,621,347. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Position Trimmed by Park National Corp OH” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis-position-trimmed-by-park-national-corp-oh.html.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.