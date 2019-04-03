Fidelity National Financial (FNF) PT Raised to $49.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

FNF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.25 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $41.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,617,000 after purchasing an additional 373,564 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,541,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.