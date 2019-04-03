Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,740 ($48.87).

Shares of LON:FEVR traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,016 ($39.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,543. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 2,106 ($27.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84). The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 56.69.

In related news, insider Domenico De Lorenzo bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £95,690 ($125,035.93).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

