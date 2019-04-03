Ferroglobe (GSM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferroglobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Ferroglobe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.12. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 202,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,198,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 392,804 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 181,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.