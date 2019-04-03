Ferro (FOE) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOE. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.83 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

FOE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.79. Ferro has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. Ferro had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 32.99%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $154,537.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,618.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Ferro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,577,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 115,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,577,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after buying an additional 115,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,740,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,293,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,596,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 333,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,402,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after buying an additional 72,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

