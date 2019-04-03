FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (FANUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Get FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank downgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

FANUY stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.11. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (FANUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.