Famous Dave’s of America (DAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Famous Dave’s of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of DAVE stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Famous Dave’s of America has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter. Famous Dave’s of America had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 8.86%.

In other news, Director David Kanen acquired 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $150,991.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Famous Dave’s of America stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) by 164.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Famous Dave’s of America worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile

Famous Dave's of America, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

