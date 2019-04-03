Falcon Gold (FG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 8500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium-titanium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

