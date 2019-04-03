FairCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $470.00 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, FairCoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular exchanges. FairCoin has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $470.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.02652944 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00478540 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00022693 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00023085 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00021109 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00013240 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00035543 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairCoin’s official website is fair-coin.org

FairCoin Coin Trading

FairCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.