Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) CEO Sells $250,125.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.19. 880,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,859. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.70 and a 52 week high of $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/extra-space-storage-inc-exr-ceo-sells-250125-00-in-stock.html.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.