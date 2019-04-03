Extended Stay America (STAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of STAY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,839. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

