Exponent (EXPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.47. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In other news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $133,134.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,726.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $27,435,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,481,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,018,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in Exponent by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 309,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 163,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Exponent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,887,000 after purchasing an additional 139,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,887,000 after purchasing an additional 139,183 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

