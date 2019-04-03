Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $175,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

