Ethereum Dark (ETHD) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Ethereum Dark has a market capitalization of $37,271.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Dark has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Dark coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000317 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,647.56 or 2.52781108 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00124442 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001813 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Ethereum Dark

Ethereum Dark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Dark is www.ethereumdark.net

Buying and Selling Ethereum Dark

Ethereum Dark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

