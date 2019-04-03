Eristica (ERT) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Eristica has a total market cap of $939,141.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eristica has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Eristica token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eristica Token Profile

Eristica’s genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,467,627 tokens. Eristica’s official message board is blog.eristica.com . Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom . Eristica’s official website is eristica.com

Buying and Selling Eristica

Eristica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eristica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eristica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eristica using one of the exchanges listed above.

