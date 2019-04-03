Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GasLog Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (GLOG)

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of GasLog in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. GasLog had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $188.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered GasLog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GasLog from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. GasLog has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

