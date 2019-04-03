EPR Properties (EPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPR Properties.

Several research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NYSE:EPR opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $52.80 and a 12 month high of $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 3,575 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $257,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 860 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $62,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 49.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 27.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in EPR Properties by 24.8% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 35,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

